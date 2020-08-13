Earlier this morning, a tropical depression churning in the Atlantic Ocean strengthened into the Atlantic's newest named storm. Meet Tropical Storm Josephine! This is the 10th named storm of the season which is the earliest tenth tropical storm on record in the Atlantic. The next earliest tenth storm being Tropical Storm Jose on August 22, 2005.
A depression becomes a tropical storm when it has sustained wind speeds of 39 mph. A tropical storm become a category 1 hurricane when it reaches sustained wind speeds of 74 mph. Satellite imagery shows that the convective pattern associated with Josephine has become a little better organized since the last advisory, with a ragged central convective feature and a weak band in the northern semicircle.
There is some good news with the current track of Josephine. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Josephine is expected to generally track toward the west-northwest for the next few days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week. This will be just north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.
Some additional strengthening appears likely during the next 24-36 h as Josephine moves through an environment of light vertical wind shear. After that, the cyclone is expected to encounter moderate to strong southwesterly shear as it approaches an upper-level trough over the southwestern Atlantic, which should cause at least some weakening.