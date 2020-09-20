Tropical Storm Beta (the second named storm from the Greek alphabet) is slowly churning in the Gulf of Mexico. It is not expected to strengthen or weaken much before landfall early this week.
Beta is moving very slowly and it should make landfall on the eastern coast of Texas by Monday night as a tropical storm. It is expected to stall on Tuesday on the Gulf coast impacting Texas and Louisiana as a long duration rain event. This will cause flash, urban and river flooding in the area. Additionally, dangerous storm surge is possible with tropical storm force winds. Then it will make a turn toward the NE.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta may affect Kentuckiana later this week. It is looking more likely that will be the case. Notice the track from the National Hurricane Center has the remnant low moving toward the Ohio River valley by Thursday. However, also take note of how large the cone of uncertainty is after Wednesday. It is not a slam dunk forecast quite yet.
At this time, I have put a slight chance for rain on Thursday into Friday. It seems to be most likely in our southern communities. The forecast will become clearer with time, so be sure to keep it with WDRB throughout this week because you will likely see the forecast updated and changed. Hannah Strong will have the latest this evening on WDRB News.