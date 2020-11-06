Tropical Depression Eta is regaining strength in the Caribbean sea as it moves away from land and Central America and into the Caribbean Sea. The President of Guatemala says that more than 50 people are feared to be dead after landslides and flooding after Eta made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Tuesday afternoon.
The storm buried at least 25 homes near San Cristobal and more than 3,000 people have been affected by the storm with landslides, floods and heavy rain.
Hundreds of people in areas of La Lima & parts of San Pedro Sula in northern #Honduras have been forced onto their rooftops to escape the rising waters & flooding. Many are waiting for boats & rescue teams.This video is circulating on social networks #Eta #HurricaneEta pic.twitter.com/Oa1xKLwZeO— Honduras Solidarity (@hondurassol) November 5, 2020
The storm is expected to intensify today and regain tropical storm strength as it moves into the Caribbean Sea. It will move over Cuba this weekend and eventually head toward the Florida coast by the end of this weekend and early next week. The wind field of Eta is expected to increase in size during the next few days, and the cyclone will likely produce a large area of tropical-storm-force winds on its north side when it is near Cuba, the Florida Keys, and southern Florida.
There is an increasing risk of impacts from wind and flash and urban flooding due to heavy rainfall in portions of southern Florida, the Florida Keys and portions of the Bahamas this weekend and early next week. Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watches will likely be issued later today or tonight for a portion of this area.
The latest track from the National Hurricane Center then has Eta taking a turn to the WNW toward the Gulf Coast mid-week. However, note the size of the cone of uncertainty. This shows there is uncertainty regarding the forecast during that time. It is something we will be monitoring closely over the next several days. Some moisture is expected to move northward and could provide increased rain chances in the Ohio River Valley late next week.