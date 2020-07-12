After an active Saturday evening and early start to today - we are currently seeing a break from the rain and even some sun around most of the area! However, isolated storms are already starting to redevelop around the Ohio River in western KY where conditions are more favorable. Additional storms are likely to flare up this afternoon and early evening ahead of a cold front.
These storms may become strong to severe once again (in fact one already is around 11 am in Perry County for hail). This is thanks to ample dry time after morning storms which leads to higher instability. Plus, there is plenty of wind energy to work with along a boundary near the river. Main threats would include gusty damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and large hail. Localized flooding will be possible in locations that see repeated rounds of rain or too much rain too fast.
The next wave of storms looks to fire off around the Ohio River late morning/early afternoon and push south throughout the afternoon and early evening. It looks like our most northern communities may have the best chance to miss out on additional storms today.
Outside of storms, there will still be plenty of dry time, just be weather aware until about 9 pm when storms fade away. Once the cold front slides through, it will be a quiet night with cooler conditions, lower dew points and a nice Monday ahead!