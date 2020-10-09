The 2020 Hurricane season continues to make headlines and break records as Hurricane Delta moves toward the United States. It is expected to make landfall in a few hours.
HISTORIC HURRICANE SEASON
Hurricane Delta will be the 10th named storm to make landfall in the US this year. This has never happened before! The current record is 9 named storms which is held by 2020 and 1916.
Hurricane Delta will also be the 5th hurricane to make landfall in the US this year, which has not happened since 2005. 2005 was the only other time we had to implement the Greek Alphabet. Lastly, it will be the 4th named storm to make landfall in 2020 in Louisiana. Hurricane Delta will take a very similar path as Hurricane Laura did only six weeks ago. Reminder that the official Hurricane Season continues though November.
#Delta is forecast to make landfall as a #hurricane later today along the northern Gulf Coast. If it does so, it will be the first Greek alphabet named hurricane to make landfall in the continental US on record. pic.twitter.com/6mfNwRs9Cm— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 9, 2020
TRACKING DELTA
As of Friday afternoon, Hurricane Delta is a category 3 storm with 115 mph sustained wind speeds. It is currently moving north and a turn toward the north-north east is expected soon. It will make landfall near the southwestern coast of Louisiana late this afternoon to early evening. It may weaken more before landfall as a strong category 2 storm. After landfall, the storm rapidly weaken, becoming a tropical storm tonight and depression by Saturday. It will continue to move toward the northeast through the lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys until it dissipates.
The remnant low pressure will continue to make its way toward Kentuckiana over the weekend. We will see increasing clouds today with some isolated showers to the south. Spotty showers Saturday afternoon with rain becoming widespread by Saturday night and into Sunday. Be sure to keep it with WDRB tonight with Marc and Rick and with Hannah and myself over the weekend for the latest updates.
MAIN THREATS & KEY MESSAGES FOR GULF COAST:
1. Life-threatening storm surge is expected near and east of where Delta makes landfall this evening, and a Storm Surge Warning is in effect from High Island, Texas, to the Mouth of the Pearl River.
The highest inundation of 7 to 11 feet is expected somewhere between Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge and Morgan City, Louisiana. Water levels in this area will rise quickly this afternoon and evening as Delta approaches and efforts to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.
Life-threatening storm surge is expected near and east of where Delta makes landfall this evening, and a Storm Surge Warning is in effect from High Island, Texas, to the Mouth of the Pearl River. Here is the latest storm surge forecast. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB #Delta pic.twitter.com/ocBXmekp3s— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2020
2. Hurricane-force winds are expected this afternoon and evening within portions of the Hurricane Warning area, especially along the coast of southwest Louisiana. Hurricane force winds will also spread inland across portions of southern Louisiana near the path of Deltas center this evening and tonight.
3. Heavy rainfall will lead to significant flash flooding and minor to major river flooding in parts of Louisiana today and Saturday. Additional flooding is expected across portions of the central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley.
Heavy rainfall will lead to significant flash flooding and minor to major river flooding in parts of Louisiana today and Saturday. Additional flooding is expected across portions of the central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley. Here are the flash flood risks. #Delta pic.twitter.com/hf1ZHQ6cnE— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2020