Let's start this blog by looking back at Saturday. Today's forecast will be similar, but there are also subtle differences. Saturday was the first time we hit 90 degrees since October 3rd! It was also the warmest day of 2020!
The heat and humidity fueled shower and storm development. Some of these storms had severe wind gusts and hail. There was also torrential downpours. The hardest hit communities were eastern Jefferson, Oldham and Shelby Counties where 1-3'' of rain fell over a short period of time. Meantime, there were other locations in Kentuckiana that stayed bone dry or picked up very light rain.
TODAY:
Expect another hot and humid day with spotty showers and storms as moisture and heat stream steadily from the Gulf of Mexico toward the Ohio River Valley. This will continue to provide daily storm chances, particularly in the afternoon and evening with storms fading by night.
The severe threat is a bit lower than yesterday, but pulse storms are possible. This is a storm that gets briefly tall and strong before weakening. Main threats with storms will be heavy rain and frequent lightning. Just like yesterday, heavy rain will lead to hefty rain amounts quickly. Flash flooding could become a problem in locations that are hit with repeated rounds of storms. Storms will also be moving slower today, so they could overstay their welcome and contribute to flooding issues. In the strongest storms, gusty winds and hail are also possible.
Overall, coverage of storms looks less than yesterday. This means fewer people in the viewing area should see storms today than Saturday. Even if you see storms today, you will have plenty of dry time to be outside. If you have plans today, be aware of the potential for stormy weather and have a place to seek shelter because every storm can be dangerous! Storms will fade away tonight and we will be dry overnight.
Memorial Day:
Tomorrow is essentially a carbon copy forecast of today's. We will start off mild, muggy and dry. Showers and storms will flare during the afternoon and evening just like today. Coverage will be similar as well.