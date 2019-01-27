Tracking Next Chance for Snow
All is Quiet in Kentuckiana! We will have a mix of sun and clouds for today. Highs will be close to normal in the upper 30s/low 40s. A few flurries and some drizzle are possible today, but most will stay dry.
Tomorrow will start off dry. However, we will be watching a strong cold front making its way toward Kentuckiana from the NW. It looks to arrive by the late afternoon/evening in our NW counties. It will be briefly milder tomorrow - in the low 50s. Therefore, the precipitation will start off as rain.
As the cold front sweeps through, it will drag much colder air into Kentuckiana. This will cause a quick transition from rain to snow. There may be a brief period of a wintry mix, but it looks to be short lived.
Snow will continue into the overnight, especially for our SE counties. This is likely were we will end up with our highest snowfall totals. Additionally, the most recent data trends have backed down a bit on snow totals compared to early this morning. There was never a ton of snow accumulation for anyone, but even in the areas where it looked like we could pick up a few inches, have been lowered.
Below are the snow zones most likely to see any accumulation, I have two areas highlighted: "possible" and "likely". Again, it looks like accumulation is more likely to the south of I-64 and the east of I-65. Chances increase even more to the east of I-75 in eastern KY. At this time, (Sunday morning) the area in blue looks to be around 1-2'' with locally higher amounts of 3'' and the area in white looks to be up to 1''. The National Weather Service has mentioned they may issue a Winter Weather Advisory for part of the area. If and when that is issued, we will be sure to let you know! We will also be tweaking this map as the latest data rolls in. Be sure to check back!
This front will also bring arctic air from the displacement of the polar vortex. It will be brutally cold this week for a few days with temps in the single digits and sub zero wind chills. Hannah will have more details on WDRB News this evening at 10!