Happy Mother's Day! A fast moving cold front will bring the return of showers and a few thunderstorms to the area for Mother's Day. It will not be a washout, but it does look like they will be around for part of the morning, afternoon and evening. It will be cool again tonight after the frontal passage with patchy frost.
Widespread severe weather is not likely, but a few storms could become strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a "marginal risk" for severe weather along and north of I-64. A marginal risk is a level 1 out of 5 and means storms will be spotty, and typically will be limited in duration and/or intensity.
There are a few light showers happening now (I am writing this at 10 am). There will be a brief lull before additional storms develop ahead of the front this afternoon. Any stronger storms would occur during the afternoon. Main threats are brief heavy rain, gusty damaging winds, and hail. It will be breezy even outside of thunderstorms today. Expect gusts of 30-35 mph.
There will be two waves today. We have the ongoing morning showers and then a second line of showers and isolated storms developing along the cold front this afternoon and evening. Again, that would be the better chance if any severe weather were to develop. There will be dry time between showers and storms. Showers will wrap up by tonight with cooler temps moving back in. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea about timing and coverage.
Not all is lost for your Mother's Day - but be aware of the showers and storms and the potential for them to get stronger. Hannah Strong and I will be watching the radar all day for you and will post any additional updates as needed! If and when any storms go severe we will be the first to let you know! Be sure to follow us on social media for the latest.