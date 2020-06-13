Did you know we track weather in space? It's true! There aren't thunderstorms or tornadoes in outer space, but NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center stays busy forecasting other threats. Most of what they study focuses on the sun because that's what affects us here on Earth and our technology in space.
Image Credit: NOAA SWPC
Two weeks ago for the first time since October 2017, SWPC observed an M-class flare from the sun. Several coronal mass ejections (CMEs) were observed near that same area, but none of them were facing the Earth. When you go to their website (linked above) you can see a loop of that CME - it's the blue video in the middle of the page. The image above is a still image from that loop; look at the the left side of the image. After that M-class flare, it looks like things have quieted down.
Image Credit: NOAA SWPC
A CME is basically like a burp of plasma and magnetic field, so it projects those disruptions in the magnetic field and material from the sun out into space. When we get a CME facing earth, those magnetic field perturbations and coronal material can interrupt our satellites (which causes problems for communication, GPS, and other data) or disrupt the power grid. That's why it's important for the forecasters at the Space Weather Prediction Center to predict activity on the sun instead of just waiting for it to happen. CMEs aren't the only thing the scientists at SWPC track - far from it! If you're interested in space weather, this is just scratching the surface! Check out the SWPC website to dive deeper into what they study and recent data.