SUMMARY:
A cold front is just to our west and will slowly cross through Kentuckiana today. A line of scattered showers and storms are starting to develop (just before noon) along and ahead of the front. Storms will continue to spread from NW to SE throughout the day.
SEVERE POTENTIAL:
The overall severe threat with this system is low, due to sub-standard wind energy. However, a rogue strong to severe storm is not off the table. Main threats with storms are gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and small hail. We will be monitoring any flooding issues as well for locations that see repeated rounds of heavy rain.
TIMING:
The best chance for storms today is in the afternoon and early evening. This is roughly from 12 pm - 8 pm with storms eventually spreading across the area and ending this evening from our NW to the SE. Not everyone will be treated the same with this system and not everyone is guaranteed to see storms. The *greatest* chance for showers and storms is in during the afternoon. Tonight we will be drying out with cooler temps moving in.
COOL DOWN:
It has been very warm and humid for the last few days. Once this cold front passes through Kentuckiana, temperatures and dew points will drop. Highs will be in the 70s for a few days and the humidity will be much lower with dew points in the upper 40s and low 50s. Notice below - the cool down will be brief. It will start to get warm again by Tuesday with humidity returning mid-week.