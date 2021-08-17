Once again scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and heading into the evening time. Not everyone sees rain today, but for those that do it can be coming down heavy at times.
Tropical Depression Fred
Because of what is now Tropical Depression Fred, cloud cover has been on the increase today and will stick around into the afternoon and the evening hours. Fred has also brought tropical moisture to the area and helped provide a few downpours, even though the majority of the rain associated with Fred is staying well off into Eastern Kentucky.
You can see what is left of Fred moving down to our Southeast as it tracks off to the Northeast, providing multiple tornado warnings for Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Luckily for us this storm is moving toward the Northeast and is only bringing us mostly cloud cover and increased humidity with a few downpours.
Scattered showers and storms continue to pop up and develop with the heat of the day into the mid and late afternoon.
Not everyone sees these downpours, but for those that do it can be heavy at times because of how slowly these showers and storms will be moving from Southeast to Northwest across our area traveling around Fred.
Tropical Storm Grace
Grace is still spinning along in the Caribbean bringing heavy rainfall and winds across Haiti, Cuba, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands today. Grace currently has sustained winds of 50mph and is gusting up to 65mph.
As Grace continues to travel toward the West, it will continue to strengthen over the very warm waters (which tropical systems thrive on) of the Caribbean and soon the Gulf of Mexico. Grace is forecasted from the National Hurricane Center to become a Category 1 hurricane as it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula and potentially making landfall in Northern Mexico.
Tropical Storm Henri
Not only have we had Grace and Fred to keep track of, but we now have Tropical Storm Henri out in the Atlantic Ocean. Also the name Henri may look like it is pronounced (Hen-ree), it is actually pronounced (Ahn-ree). Henri currently has sustained winds of 50mph and also gusting to 65mph.
Luckily for us and the Eastern United States, Henri is forecasted from the National Hurricane Center to spin itself out and remain a tropical storm in the Atlantic, not making landfall in the United States.
We are getting into the more active time of the Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season so more storms will begin to form over the next few weeks and months ahead!