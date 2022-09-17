The tropics haven't really been incredibly active this Hurricane Season so far, as we have now surpassed the official "peak" of Hurricane season. However, keep it mind it is still September, and the season continues through the end of November.
Either way after not having a named storm in August for the first time in 25 years, we have seen a slight uptick in activity the past couple weeks. Hurricane Earl last week luckily was mostly what we like to call a fish storm and stayed out in the Atlantic. Now, though, we have Tropical Storm, and probably soon-to-be Hurricane Fiona.
As of this morning, Fiona is still a Tropical Storm, but a strong one with sustained winds of 60mph.
The track that Fiona is forecasted to take will bring it onto islands in part of the Caribbean and Atlantic including Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Fiona as of this morning is forecasted to become a Category 1 hurricane by early Monday morning before it continues its track off into the Atlantic.
So, you may be wondering, what is influencing Fiona to take the track it is taking, and what could limit further development.
A few things to keep in mind that hurricanes absolutely need to survive and get stronger. The more obvious is warm, open ocean water. Other factors would include limited wind shear through the atmosphere so that the storm can stay together and not get ripped apart, and saturated air, as any dry air would eat up the system as well.
When we look at what is ahead for Fiona, the storm will likely move through the path of least resistance, trying to avoid wind shear and dry air.
Wind shear on the map below may be hard to see with so many lines, so let me break it down for you. The red lines indicate stronger wind shear through the atmosphere from top to bottom, something that Fiona would need to avoid in order to keep strengthening. The center of Fiona is further to the South this morning of that wind shear and will likely be steered to avoid most of it, at least for the center of the storm. The top right quadrant of the storm however could battle more wind shear through the day today which would potentially damage that part of the storm.
So, in order for Fiona to avoid that wind shear, it would need to move further West, which it is doing this morning.
Remember another thing Fiona would need to avoid is any dry air out in front of the storm itself, as that can really hurt a tropical system. What you're looking at now is total precipitable water in the atmosphere ahead of Fiona. This is better and easier known just as the total amount of moisture in the atmosphere for Fiona to feed off of, and there's a lot.
Fiona has plenty of warm ocean water it can feed off of too with the darker colors representing warmer water. Models have Fiona moving into more warm water over the coming days too, which will further help in strengthening and/or keeping it alive.
Now, in terms of steering Fiona, it is going to depend a lot on other factors in the atmosphere. With a strengthening high pressure over the Eastern US, and winds going clockwise around it, combined with another High pressure further out in the Atlantic, that feed Fiona right up through the Eastern Bahamas for now, but more updates will show where she ends up by the middle of the week.