The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 through November 30. We are off to an early start this year as the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas for possible development. The first one is a low located about 250 miles northeast of Bermuda. It is likely to become a subtropical cyclone tonight or Saturday before getting pulled off to the east. A subtropical storm typically has a large, cloud free center of circulation, with very heavy thunderstorm activity in a band removed at least 100 miles from the center. These non-frontal systems have characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones.
Another low over the western Gulf of Mexico could become a short-lived tropical depression before moving inland over Texas. Tropical depressions have a closed circulation with winds under 39 mph. Environmental conditions are not particularly favorable for significant development with this one. Dry air and wind shear are limiting thunderstorm activity, which is good news for areas along the Texas/Louisiana coast that have been dealing with flooding all week. If one or both of these systems happen to get a name in the near future, it would be Ana followed by Bill. The WDRB Weather Team is always keeping an eye on the tropics so expect more updates as the water gets warmer.