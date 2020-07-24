GONZALO:
Gonzalo is currently a tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean and is moving west around 15-20 mph. It is forecast to bring tropical storm conditions to the southern portion of the Windward Islands of the Lesser Antilles this weekend, particularly on Saturday and Saturday night. It is expected to bring heavy rain that could potentially lead to life-threatening flash flooding.
Note the track continues until Monday, when Gonzalo looks to weaken. The National Hurricane Center says that model data for intensity guidance is generally lower than it has been for the last day or so, and none forecast Gonzalo to reach hurricane strength. Unfortunately, small storms like Gonzalo are often subject to large swings in intensity, up or down, and that aspect of the forecast remains highly uncertain, even though the spread in the guidance is not particularly high. The NHC forecast has been adjusted only slightly lower for this cycle and is now above all of the guidance at the time the system is forecast to pass through the Windward Islands. A larger adjustment could be made later today if the most recent model trends continue.
HANNA:
Hanna is expected to strengthen and bring tropical storm force winds to portions of the Texas coast where a tropical storm warning is in effect. Hanna is expected to produce heavy rain across southern Texas this weekend that could result in flash flooding as well as minor to moderate river flooding.
The NHC says there should be at least a gradual strengthening until landfall occurs in about 30 h or so. However, if an eyewall forms during the next 12 hours, then it is possible that Hanna could be near 60 kt when it makes landfall.
IMPACTS IN KENTUCKIANA:
Neither of these storms are expected to affect the Ohio River Valley or Kentuckiana in the near term (reminder the tracks only go out 5 days for good reason). However, you will likely see more stories and forecasts about tropical systems in the weeks to come. The Saharan Dust, from a few weeks ago, spread across the Atlantic and temporarily stunted the Atlantic hurricane activity. However, those concentrations have dropped and tropical activity is picking back up. Additionally, the peak of Hurricane season is about a month away. You typically see an increase of activity late August and early September. The WDRB Weather team will be keeping you posted on the tropics over the months to come! For the last information about these storms, visit the National Hurricane Center.