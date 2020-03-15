As we inch closer to spring (4 days!), the pollen count is going up! During the spring season the main culprit will be tree pollen because everything starts to bloom. Take for example these trees in the WDRB Weather Garden! They have started to sprout in the last few days.
Currently, the three main culprits are juniper, elm and maple trees. On a scale out of 12, today and tomorrow will be around an 8. It dips slightly on Tuesday due to a few showers. But the pollen is going to be noticeable for a while. Bottom line - if pollen is a trigger for you, take extra precautions to protect yourself!
Once we get to summer, a new problem will be arising: GRASSES. This is one of our main allergens during the warm and summer months. We also typically have air quality issues during that time of the year. Those days are rough for anyone with breathing problems. In the fall, the number one problem turns to ragweed.
ALLERGIES OR SOMETHING ELSE?
It is understandable, that if you are currently feeling under the weather, you might be concerned. I figured comparing the symptoms of allergies vs. the coronavirus would be helpful...
Allergy Symptoms:
- Runny nose and nasal congestion.
- Watery, itchy, red eyes (allergic conjunctivitis)
- Sneezing.
- Cough.
- Itchy nose, roof of mouth or throat.
- Swollen, blue-colored skin under the eyes (allergic shiners)
- Postnasal drip.
- Fatigue.
Coronavirus Symptoms:
The CDC says the symptoms of coronavirus (which may appear 2-14 days after exposure) are:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.
If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include:
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest.
- New confusion or inability to arouse.
- Bluish lips or face.
*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning. For more information visit the CDC's website.