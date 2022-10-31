Happy Halloween! With most of us, especially those with little ones, having outdoor plans tonight to trick or treat, you're going to want to know the forecast for showers tonight, because there will be some in the area.
Don't fret though, it really doesn't look like something you'd need to completely cancel your plans over.
Low pressure still hanging on near our area means that there will still be rain chances through the day today once again. The big difference today compared to yesterday is that we will not see nearly the widespread amount of heavier rain today.
Today will have more scattered showers, especially during the afternoon.
Temperatures warm up into the upper 60s, and that will help spark more scattered showers heading into the middle and later portions of the afternoon.
Once we head later into the evening and approaching trick or treating time, there will still be some showers across our area. The good news, is that these become more isolated in nature.
Showers will slowly push their way on off to the East the later we head into the evening and nighttime hours when all those trick or treaters are out tonight.
Our rain chance will slowly start to dwindle on down the later into the evening we go as well since these showers will be making their way on out of the area.
As you can see there however, these showers are not very widespread and there isn't a ton in number heading into tonight. Temperature wise, we're good to go with temps falling down into the low 60s by the time trick or treating is wrapping on up.
This rain chance really isn't one you should completely cancel trick or treating for, but instead just to have a plan for instead when you're out there tonight. Have the umbrella handy, or a rain jacket/poncho when heading out, as some will have to use it, and some won't.