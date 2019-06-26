A small low pressure center is spinning our way and trying to bring us another chance at rain.
The MCV (Mesoscale Convective Vortex - aka small low) is circled on the satellite image above from earlier this afternoon as it started to re-form in Missouri.
As it gets closer to our area tonight, it really weakens. We will look at why below, but just a few showers are possible west of I-65 around midnight.
The trick here is as this low gets hung up south of us, it could spin a few showers or storms into our area Thursday.
The mid-level low stays south of us Thursday under a strong ridge. The ridge usually keeps storm systems away, but this little one tries to extend a small piece of energy closer to us.
That is enough to foster storm development, but will they have any energy to work with? No and yes. As the MCV moves closer to us tonight, it runs into an area of rapidly weakening energy - another reason storms tonight seem unlikely.
As storms try to re-flare Thursday, we are in a much more favorable environment as heat and humidity soar through the afternoon. This does not mean widespread storms. In fact only a few of you will see them.