While hurricane season continues through the end of November, we are still in the part of the season when peak activity occurs. Peak hurricane season continues through late October, so it's no surprise there are a few areas of potential tropical development we are watching closely.
The first area of potential development (see above) is a disorganized bunch of thunderstorms near Central America. The broad low pressure center holding this all together will move west-northwestward in the next few days. Since that brings it over land, tropical formation is not likely. The National Hurricane Center states, "By Wednesday, however, the low is forecast to emerge over the southern Bay of Campeche where conditions could become a little more conducive for some further organization to occur."
This second tropical wave a bit farther east (see above) has a small low pressure center with it creating some thunderstorms. There has been some better thunderstorm organization in the last day or two, but there's not much support for this to grow to something bigger. In fact that lack of upper-level support turns destructive later this week, so it's unlikely this will become much of anything. Both of these areas have only a 20% chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days.
This wave coming off the African coast (see above) has a 90% chance of strengthening to a named storm in the next two days. The National Hurricane Center describes it as "a large low pressure system...moving slowly west-northwestward to northwestward." That low pressure center has become more defined just in the last day and thunderstorm activity is still increasing within the system. NHC says, "If this recent development trend continues, then a tropical depression or a tropical storm is likely to form later tonight or early Tuesday...strong upper-level winds should prevent any further development by midweek."