Our second named storm of the season - Bertha - has formed, made landfall, and started to weaken. All of that happened this morning! Bertha is now a tropical depression centered over eastern South Carolina.
All of those changes to Bertha's status today (unnamed storm, tropical storm, tropical depression) are based on wind speed. The image below from climate.gov shows wind speed (in mph) by category of tropical cyclone.
At 8:30 AM the National Hurricane Center issued it's first public advisory and forecast discussion about Bertha. At that point maximum sustained wind speed was 45 mph. During the morning it climbed to 50 mph and has since dropped to 35 mph.
Bertha will continue to move north in the next few days as it weakens, but it is unlikely to curve west toward us. Why? The awaited cold front that will bring us relief at the end of the week will block Bertha like a wall. The front will keep Bertha from curving west which means it won't be able to get to us.
The cold front, however, will definitely get to us. It will bring scattered storms and more rain Friday, but remember that a front acts like a wall between two different air masses. The air mass ahead of the front is warm and humid; that's what is here right now. The one behind the front is drier and cooler, so the air will feel much nicer by the weekend.