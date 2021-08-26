Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean and it will likely be Tropical Storm Ida before the day ends. This morning the National Hurricane Center started issuing "official" advisories on the storm as it gets more organized.
In their forecast discussion, the National Hurricane Center says this storm could become a major hurricane while in the Gulf of Mexico. That's a Category 3 hurricane or stronger. The current forecast only brings it up to a Cat. 2 before landfall, but with so much warm ocean water, this storm could certainly grow stronger than that. In fact forecast models and meteorologists seem to be in pretty good agreement that rapid intensification looks likely over the Gulf.
There are a few reasons this storm has so much growth potential. First, the area where it's headed has low vertical wind shear. That's when wind is moving in different directions or speeds the higher up you go in the atmosphere, and vertical wind shear shreds tropical systems. We barely have any of that in paly. Second, T.D. Nine is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico where the water is incredibly warm. Warm ocean water is like gasoline for tropical systems; it's what they feed on and what helps them strengthen. Water temperatures in the highlighted part of the Gulf of Mexico are in the upper 80s.
The National Hurricane Center had a good reminder when you look at the forecast track. "The track guidance is in relatively good agreement, however the average NHC track forecast error at day 4 is around 175 miles, so users should not focus on the details of the long range track forecast. Some shifts in the track are likely until the system consolidates and becomes better defined." Translation: yes, we know a lot of the forecast models show a really similar track for this storm (good agreement among the models), but it's still too early to bet on this exact track. The forecast will still change in the coming days even though it may look locked in right now.
But that's not all; this storm is even more interesting to us here in Kentuckiana. Not only could this be one of the more powerful storms we see in the Gulf this season, but after making landfall (and weakening) it might try to make a pass through the Ohio River Valley. Again, this part of the forecast will change significantly in the coming days because there are so many different variables that will affect where it heads over land. But at this point we are watching to see if the leftovers of this tropical system bring us some extra rain toward the middle of next week.