Hurricane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach early Thursday morning. As the storm weakens and travels north, it brings us a solid chance for tropical downpours overnight into Friday. As you know, we desperately need the rain because Louisville is still down 3.84" for the year and severe drought keeps expanding...
While we could see a few showers before midnight, they really begin to multiply after 3 AM. Check out future radar below to get a rough idea of the coverage and intensity. Doesn't look too bad yet, right?
Around 6 AM is when the heavier rain arrives and this will make the Friday morning commute super sloppy. Watch out for water ponding on the roads and take it slow as visibilities could drop.
Rain continues at 10 AM for a majority of us. You may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. There is going to be a sharp gradient when it comes to rain totals with more to the southeast and less northwest.
By 1 PM, the downpours begin to taper off from west to east. The ride home from work looks so much easier as we dry out. Keep in mind, it's going to be breezy and cooling down into the 50's if you are going to any football games.
How much rain? I would say Nicole's remnants deposit .5" to 1.5" in our area. Our northwest counties will be on the lower end of that range and southeast counties on the higher end. Louisville should be right in the middle around 1" give or take a little. Then we trade in rain gear for winter gear. Turn on WDRB News to hear about our chances for a wintry mix of rain and snow!