Tropical Storm Cristobal (pronounced krees-TOH-bahl) is moving over southeastern Mexico. Gusts of tropical storm force winds have been reported in Ciudad del Carmen.
It is expected to turn east tonight and north over the next few days. On that forecast track it should move into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Beyond the weekend, the forecast gets a bit more complicated. Consensus at this point brings it onshore potentially somewhere between east Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, or west Alabama.
While in the Gulf, it will have access to warm ocean water which is like gasoline to a tropical storm. You will likely see it weaken to a tropical depression tomorrow, but it should re-strengthen over the weekend while it's over the water.
Remember though, there are other factors to tropical development than just warm ocean water. Atmospheric conditions in the Gulf this weekend don't necessarily support rapid intensifying for Cristobal, but it could redevelop a bit. At this point Cristobal is not expected to intensify to hurricane strength, but it will be close. Winds have to be 74 mph (or stronger) to be classified as a hurricane.
What does this mean for us?
It's too early to be specific, but we definitely can't rule out impacts from Cristobal. It won't be a hurricane if/when it gets to us, but it could bring us some rain late next week. We will continue to update you if it looks like Cristobal will bring us impacts here in Kentuckiana.