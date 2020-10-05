Early Monday a center of thunderstorms organized and strengthened into Tropical Storm Delta. Remember we have exhausted the pre-determined list of alphabetical names and are now working through the Greek alphabet to name tropical storms. In 2005 we got through Zeta, which is the farthest we have made it through this list in recorded history.

Tropical Storm Delta is expected to make landfall on the U.S. mainland later this week and could even bring us some impacts here in Kentuckiana by the weekend.

Right now the storm is south of Cuba and is getting organized. We are still watching this storm develop, so keep your eye on this one in the next few days. It is starting on a more northwesterly track now that should take it all the way into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of this week.

At this point, coastal Louisiana through the Florida panhandle are all within the cone of uncertainty for where landfall will be possible. How Delta interacts with Cuba could shift this track a bit, and it is still too early to focus on a specific destination where landfall may happen. We will refine that forecast in the coming days.

Tropical Storm Gamma is also churning in the southern Gulf of Mexico and will have an indirect impact on the track of Tropical Storm Delta. Tropical Storm Gamma is using the warm ocean water in the southern Gulf as its fuel and has been for a few days. Tropical Storm Delta won't be able to take a path farther west through the Gulf because the fuel supply there will be limited. The wind pattern around Tropical Storm Gamma will also help steer Tropical Storm Delta if it's still organized later this week.

Gamma is not headed toward the U.S. mainland. In fact it looks like it will spin in roughly the same areas until it weakens later this week. I (Hannah) removed all the future timestamps on the above forecast track because they all overlap, but the red line is showing you the forecast track through Wednesday evening. The cone of uncertainty surrounds that line.

Gamma is dumping heavy rain over southern Mexico creating flash flooding and the potential for dangerous mudslides. You can read more about the damage and destruction in this story: