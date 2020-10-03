After a lull in activity, the tropics are heating back up. Tropical Storm Gamma continues our march through the list of storm names using the Greek alphabet. In 2005 we got all the way through Zeta, which is still the record for most named storms in a season.
Tropical Storm Gamma made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday afternoon. That's a mountainous region, so not only do we have all the usual threats from this storm, but we also have the potential for mudslides.
Heavy rainfall is falling in southeastern Mexico, a region also dealing with tropical storm force winds from Gamma. Gamma is currently slightly weaker than it was before landfall, which is good for everyone dealing with those threats.
As it continues to move northwest, Tropical Storm Gamma will move back out into the Gulf, where it will be able to strengthen again. It is not forecast to become a hurricane when it moves back out over water. At that point it gets blocked by a surface cold front and forced to turn west and southwest.
There are three areas of potential development in the Atlantic basin right now. The cluster of storms south of the Dominican Republic has a 70% chance of developing into a named storm by the middle of next week. Based on steering wind patterns, that storm would likely move northwest toward the Gulf of Mexico.