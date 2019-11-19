Did you know hurricane season runs through the end of this month? November 30 is officially the end of hurricane season. Looking back through the records, there have been 12 tropical storms (or stronger) to form in December and a few more through January and February.
This is Tropical Storm Sebastien (pronounced "suh-BASH-chuhn"). It formed Tuesday morning and won't survive long. The current forecast track curves it back to the north then east without strengthening into a hurricane.
The problem with development is wind shear. In the image below, the blue arrow represents the current movement of the tropical storm and the thin white lines show wind direction and speed (by length) in the middle levels of the atmosphere. I've drawn a thicker white line to demonstrate the wind setup in this image; the wind is basically acting like a wall, preventing the tropical storm from moving any farther west into warm ocean water. That warm water would continue to feed the storm and help it grow, but the wind prevents that.
In fact it's not just that the wind prevents growth, but wind shear actively destroys tropical systems. Sebastien is also fighting drier air to the west, but has some support in the upper levels of the atmosphere. In a couple of days it will get absorbed into an approaching cold front.