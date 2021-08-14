We are nearing the statistical people of our tropical season, and we have two active named storms...sort of. Fred was at one point a tropical storm. It is now just "the remnants of Fred" - not even organized enough to be called a tropical cyclone. So while Fred is a dead tropical system right now, it won't be dead by the start of the work week.
Forecasts suggest Fred will get itself together as it moves into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. That warm ocean water acts like gasoline for these systems, so Fred should be able to strengthen to a tropical storm by the end of the weekend. The image below from NOAA's Climate.gov site shows how strong a system has to be to earn each designation.
Since Fred isn't even a real tropical cyclone right now, it's hard to make an accurate forecast about where it will head when it does strengthen. At this point it looks like it will take a fairly northerly track after it makes landfall which would bring it toward our area, but this forecast track *will* change in the next two or three days. This is the one we are watching most closely for impacts in Kentuckiana.
The other active storm right now is Tropical Storm Grace. Grace is pretty spaced-out, not terribly well-organized, but this storm looks a little more powerful right now.
The hardest part about Grace's forecast is that there's no typical tight center of circulation from which to track. This storm is spread out, so it's difficult to tell exactly where the energy will be focused in the coming days.
Grace should be able to strengthen for the next couple of days as it mainly sticks to the warm ocean water, but that will be tough to sustain as it approaches the Greater Antilles Monday and Tuesday. Since there's so much that can change with this storm, it's hard to be much more specific than that. If it speeds up in those next couple days, that changes the track, which will also change how strong it can get. Stay tuned for updates on Grace. At this point it looks like it may take a similar path to Fred, but it's just too early to tell what impacts this may or may not bring to the Ohio Valley.