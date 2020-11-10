There have never been this many named storms in an Atlantic hurricane season before. We now have Subtropical Storm Theta continuing our march down the Greek alphabet.
First, let's define "subtropical storm" - it's the same strength as a "tropical storm" but at a higher latitude. Theta is in the eastern Atlantic headed toward Europe, so it's too far north to be a "tropical" anything.
At this point there's nothing to suggest it would get too much stronger on it's projected path, so we expect it to stay a subtropical storm for the next several days. It will continue to move toward the northeast through the end of this week. There aren't many elements to influence it (like really warm ocean water or significant wind shear), so it should just maintain itself for the next few days.
Tropical Storm Eta, however, continues to be an issue. The National Hurricane Center issued it's first advisory for Eta on Saturday night, October 31. Now, ten days later, we still have to keep a close watch on Eta. At this point it is back out in the southern Gulf of Mexico where it can suck up the warm ocean water to help it strengthen. It's also in an area of relatively little wind shear, which should allow it to at least maintain it's strength or potentially strengthen. The big thing working against Eta's potential to strengthen is dry air in the middle levels of the atmosphere. Try air is toxic to tropical storms, so that dry air should help balance out the warm ocean water. Eta may strengthen briefly to a hurricane before weakening again later this week. By the end of the week, as it gets closer to land, wind shear will start to shred Eta. Wind shear describes any time the wind is moving at different directions or different speeds at different levels of the atmosphere.
Flooding is still a concern through western Cuba and south Florida in communities that have already seen a lot of rain from this storm. Strong wind will be possible along the west coast of the Florida peninusula, the Florida panhandle and through coastal Alabama and Mississippi. This is the same storm that brought incredible flooding to parts of Honduras and Nicaragua last week.