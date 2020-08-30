There are (at least) four areas of potential tropical development right now highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. One of them is affecting the U.S. mainland now, so let's start there.
This is an area of low pressure that is coming together right now over northern Florida. The National Hurricane Center expects this to continue to get organized and become a tropical depression later this week. It should continue to move generally toward the northeast. For the next few days coastal Georgia and North and South Carolina may get some rain from this, but then it should move farther out into the Atlantic ocean.
This next spot actually has a higher chance of developing, so this will be another one to watch closely. It's a cluster of thunderstorms that continues to grow more organized as it marches generally west through the Caribbean Sea. The NHC has been watching this for several days now and expects this to become a tropical depression within the next two days.
These two tropical waves coming off the African coast have a low chance of developing into named storms in the next five days. These certainly pose no immediate threat, but any tropical development is likely to peak curiosity after what just happened with Hurricane Laura. Click here to read our story about the damage Laura left behind.
Hurricane season runs through the end of November, so we still have a long way to go. In fact we haven't even hit the peak yet. Normally we see peak activity closer to the middle or end of September.