It sounds cliche to say the tropics are "heating up," but they are certainly acting up. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting three areas of interest in the Atlantic basin and Gulf of Mexico.
Saturday Tropical Storm Dorian became our fourth named storm in the Atlantic this season.
It is expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean islands Wednesday.
There is also a disturbance off the east coast of Florida which will likely be a named storm within the next few days. Erin is the next name on the list.
A cold front is positioned just off the east coast of the United States right now, so it is likely that disturbance will curve out to sea. The front will act like a wall blocking the disturbance from making landfall.
What does this mean for us?
Hopefully it means rain. Part of our area, including Louisville, has been updated to the second level on the Drought Monitor - Moderate Drought. We need rain. It will take at least a couple inches of rain in the next week, plus more in the following weeks, to bring us out of these drought conditions.
Tropical rain can be the key to bringing us out of drought. Tropical rain was largely responsible for making last year the wettest year on record. Neither system highlighted above is headed for Kentuckiana right now, but especially with Dorian, we need to see what it does in the coming days before sounding the "all clear."