As of Thursday morning, the disturbance in the gulf is now officially Tropical Storm Barry. It is expected to continue to strengthen over the next two days into a hurricane.
Even before Barry became a tropical storm, New Orleans was dealing with HEAVY rain and flooding. This is what it looked like in downtown New Orleans yesterday.
Terrible flash flooding in NOLA! Thousands of cars likely flooded, and numerous reports of flooded buildings! 🌀💦☔️🌊 #BARRY #LAwx #tropics Video Credit 📸: Nathaniel Smith pic.twitter.com/gUlDXLPVCY— Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) July 10, 2019
WOW! MASSIVE flooding occurring in downtown New Orleans. 6 inches of rain has fallen in an hour. (Radar Estimate) 🌀💦⛈🌊#TROPICS #NOLA #92L #BARRY #LAwx VIDEO CREDIT🎥📸: Hank Gebhardt pic.twitter.com/qmm6Lb3wLQ— Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) July 10, 2019
T.S. Barry is expected to bring a storm surge, heavy rain and damaging winds to the Gulf Coast over the next several days. The storm surge is life threatening along the southern and southeastern coast of Louisiana. Tropical storm warnings are in place along with Hurricane watches for much of the Louisiana coast. Additional warnings may be needed later.
The slow movement of the system will result in a long duration heavy rainfall threat through the weekend. Flash flooding and river flooding may become increasing likely, especially along and east of the track of the system.
The storm looks to make landfall early on Saturday morning. It will weaken once it hits land, but there will be likely over a foot of rain and even higher amounts for Louisiana and Mississippi.
The exact track will likely change slightly in the days to come. It may impact Kentuckiana early next week. Details on that on WDRB News at 11:30 - 12:30 pm and again later this evening.