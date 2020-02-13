Earlier this month, a guy driving a red Chevrolet in Spartanburg, South Carolina blew past a line of cars and tried to cross a flooded underpass. He immediately found out this was a horrible idea because the truck began to float. As time went on, it started to sink, forcing him to climb out onto the roof...
Luckily, emergency personnel was nearby to make the rescue. "Turn around, don't drown!" You hear this phrase over and over again, but some people still don't listen and they end up putting their life in serious danger. It only takes 18" of water to carry away a truck like that...