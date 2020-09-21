Happy Fall, Y'all! Tuesday morning (at 9:31 AM to be exact) is the Autumnal Equinox, meaning we will officially be in the fall season. In Latin, equinox means equal night, but we won't actually see equal parts of day and night like the word suggests.
Why are the sunrise and sunset not exactly 12 hours apart on the Equinox?
Day and night are not exactly of equal length at the time of the March and September equinoxes. For the mid-latitudes (where we live), this happens a few days before the spring equinox and a few days after the fall equinox. The specific dates are different for different latitudes, but in Louisville we will see roughly 12 hours of daylight and darkness on Friday, September 25.
On the day of the equinox, the geometric center of the Sun's disk crosses the equator, and this point is above the horizon for 12 hours everywhere on the Earth. However, the Sun is not simply a geometric point. Sunrise is defined as the instant when the leading edge of the sun's disk becomes visible on the horizon, whereas sunset is the instant when the trailing edge of the disk disappears below the horizon. At these times, the center of the disk is already below the horizon.
Image Credit: NASA/GSFC/Genna Duberstein
Another reason why the day is longer than 12 hours today is because Earth's atmosphere refracts - or bends - light. This refraction causes the sun's upper edge to be visible several minutes before sunrise. This also happens at sunset; you can see the sun for a few minutes after it has dipped below the horizon. This means that everyday on Earth is longer because of this refraction, not just on the equinox.
Until the spring equinox (happening on March 20, 2021) we will see more hours of darkness than daylight. The sun is traveling a shorter arc across our sky each day and a longer arc across the southern hemisphere. The winter solstice (happening this year on December 21) is the day of shortest daylight and longest night. In Louisville we will only see about 9 and a half hours of sunlight. The summer solstice on June 20 was our longest day of sunlight with 14 hours, 50 minutes in Louisville.