The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk of severe weather just west of us tonight. Slight is level two out of five, so this is still just a chance of scattered strong storms with a few isolated severe storms possible.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was also issued west of us and does include Dubois county until 10 PM. This also illustrates that the stronger storms are expected west of here, but our western WDRB counties will likely feel the stronger storm activity.
As a weak cold front moves closer to our area, it will spark this wave of storms tonight. Heat and humidity have been building all day, but the parameters we look at for severe weather are less than impressive. CAPE maxes out around 1500, and there appears to be virtually no spin.
Storms are popping now and will continue overnight. Storm activity should taper off a couple hours before daybreak and should not cause issues on your Wednesday morning commute.
The biggest threat in these storms will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. That can do damage, so bring in or secure loose outdoor objects. Quick heavy rain is also very possible in these storms, so we will monitor the situation for flash flooding as these move through. Hail is possible though less likely, and the tornado threat is very low (almost zero).
Marc and Rick will be on WDRB News from 10-11:30 sharing any updates with you and tracking these storms as they move in. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts while you are asleep (something that will wake you up) in case some of these storms intensify.