Another round of storms is headed our way Tuesday evening. A low pressure center will pass right through our area with a leading warm front and a trailing cold front.
Based on how close we are to the center of this system, a few strong storms will be possible here. The best chance for severe storms is south of us, and we will look at why below.
SETUP
Watch this (below) in motion and pay attention to the time stamp in the top right corner.
There are two things here we need to talk about:
1: jet streak split/decoupling early Tuesday - watch in the beginning of this loop how a small piece of energy breaks off from the jet streak and slides northeast. That's happening too early in the day to contribute much to our storm potential, but it's absolutely creating divergence aloft which leads to surface convergence and rising motion through the column.
2: stronger streak late Wednesday - the timing for this isn't right, but notice how the wind speeds pick up in our area Wednesday at the end of this loop. At that point we are in the exit region of the jet streak where it is creating the rising motion we need.
In the middle levels of the atmosphere we look for positive vorticity advection as a way to find vertical motion in the atmosphere. We definitely have positive vorticity (the warmer colors in the image above), but it doesn't look like it will be doing much advecting (moving).
In the lower levels (but still above our heads), we look for the low level jet. You can see it in the image above, and this is one of the clearest reasons we have been dropped from the Storm Prediction Center's Slight Risk bubble. The position of the low pressure center is shifting farther south, so the strongest wind is also shifting farther south.
Instability is not good for this event. It's going to be tough in our area to grow storms strong enough for them to be severe. The main threat for us in these storms will be strong wind gusts.
TIMING
The best chance for storms will be Tuesday evening. In our area storms will start moving through around sunset and take several hours to cross our WDRB communities. Marc and Rick will be on WDRB News tonight sharing updated timing with you.