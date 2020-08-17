Early Tuesday a cold front that is part of a low pressure center will approach our area. It will bring cooler, drier air and a chance for storms Tuesday. Not everyone will see rain from this, but there will be spots that see some heavy downpours.
That begins in the morning with a scattered batch of showers in southern Indiana. This line will form from the leftovers of a batch of showers in northern and central Indiana Monday that continues to move south into our area Tuesday morning. Some heavy rain and gusty wind will be possible in these, but not everyone will see a storm Tuesday morning. These are scattered through our Indiana communities.
Tuesday afternoon the cold front sinks farther south and brings the line of storms closer to the river. At this point in the day we are building all the daytime storm energy from the sun and heat, so the storms will start to pick up. Heavy rain and gusty wind are still the main threats, and the storms are still scattered. Not everyone will get rained on during the day Tuesday.
The line continues to travel south with heavy downpours and gusty wind possible through southern Kentucky Tuesday evening.