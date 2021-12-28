Another gloomy look to start off our Tuesday and today comes with a lot more rain than yesterday. On & off showers are expected to move through the area all day today, so let's dive into the set-up, the timing, and the impacts we're going to see by tonight.
Low pressure off to our West is going to move a warm front through the area through the morning hours and into the early afternoon across our area. This is what is helping our temperatures to climb into the mid 60s this afternoon, despite us starting 20 degrees colder this morning than on Monday.
Along with the temperatures rising, it's also a windy day today, with wind gusts during the morning time already ranging 15-25mph, and will likely increase closer to 25-35mph by late this afternoon and heading into this evening.
Timing
The warm front will lift through our area through the morning hours and into the early afternoon. More widespread light to moderate rainfall ahead of that front will continue to occur. You can see the difference between the backside of the warm front and the front, and how this is helping temperatures surge quickly.
By mid-afternoon we'll be in the warm sector and might get a couple hours of some dry time early to mid0-afternoon, with a few scattered showers still moving across the area.
The cold front on the back side of the low pressure will be moving in after sunset tonight and coming along with it will be a line of some heavy rain and storms pushing through.
These showers and storms could pack a bit of a punch along with it. We will have ample wind energy in the levels of the atmosphere above our heads.
What we'll be lacking is the instability since it had rained so much during the day and we're going to see so much cloud cover today as well.
That being said we should still expect the main impacts to be strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall along the front heading into the evening hours tonight.