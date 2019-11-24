When and Where to Look...
The ISS will be visible once tonight at 6:38 PM for 3 minutes. The ISS will appear about 27 degrees above the horizon in the WNW part of the sky and move toward the northeast. It will set below the horizon in the NNE part of the sky about 19 degrees above the horizon. The ISS will reach a peak elevation of 35 degrees above the horizon. So it will in the lower half of the sky.
2nd Chance...
If you miss tonight's glimpse...there is another passing tomorrow! And it will be even better! The ISS will be visible again tomorrow evening at 5:50 PM for 4 minutes. The ISS will appear about 41 degrees above the horizon in the W part of the sky and move toward the northeast. It will set below the horizon in the NE part of the sky about 11 degrees above the horizon. The ISS will reach a peak elevation of 61 degrees above the horizon. So it will in the higher half of the sky and likely easier to see.
Conditions for Viewing...
Mother Nature is on our side! We are in between systems with clearing skies. This evening will be quiet, clear and chilly with temps in the mid 40s. Tomorrow evening will have a few more clouds around, but it will be warmer!
What to Look For...
The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction. It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane (airplanes generally fly at about 600 miles per hour; the space station flies at 17,500 miles per hour). For people viewing with the naked eye, the ISS will appear as a quick moving star going across the sky. It is notorious for moving really fast! Let us know if you are able to grab any great pictures or spot the ISS! Below is a great example of what it would look like below...