When and Where to Look...
The ISS will be visible tomorrow morning at 7:16 am for 6 minutes! The ISS will appear about 10 degrees above the horizon in the WSW part of the sky and move toward the northeast. It will set below the horizon in the NE part of the sky about 11 degrees above the horizon. The ISS will reach a peak elevation of 61 degrees above the horizon. So it will in the upper half of the sky.
Sun Dec 22, 7:16 AM 6 min 61° 10° above WSW 11° above NE
Mon Dec 23, 6:28 AM 6 min 71° 16° above SW 10° above NE
2nd Chance...
If you miss that one...there is another passing Monday morning! And it will be even better! The ISS will be visible again on Monday at 6:28 am for 6 minutes. The ISS will appear about 16 degrees above the horizon in the SW part of the sky and move toward the northeast. It will set below the horizon in the NE part of the sky about 10 degrees above the horizon. The ISS will reach a peak elevation of 71 degrees above the horizon. So it will in the higher half of the sky and likely easier to see and it will still be very dark outside.
Conditions for Viewing...
What to Look For...
The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction. It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane (airplanes generally fly at about 600 miles per hour; the space station flies at 17,500 miles per hour). For people viewing with the naked eye, the ISS will appear as a quick moving star going across the sky. It is notorious for moving really fast! Let us know if you are able to grab any great pictures or spot the ISS! Below is a great example of what it would look like below...