SET UP: There were a few snow showers early this morning, but now we are seeing some breaks in the clouds and chilly sunshine! However, we are not done with the snow chances yet! In fact - there are two more chances in the next day! We will get hit with two quick moving systems. One tonight and a second one on Friday. Both will produce light snow.
ROUND ONE: The first quick disturbance will slide through tonight/early tomorrow morning. Snow squalls and bursts will once again be possible. Use extra caution during the morning commute tomorrow. There could be slick spots and minor accumulation. This is especially true in our south and eastern communities. Any snow will melt by late morning as temperatures increase above freezing.
ROUND TWO: If you have plans Friday evening - be aware of the second shot of snow moving through with the next disturbance. This will produce another round of light snow accumulation. It could also make the evening drive a bit slower as well! Snow will be ending early on Saturday.
IMPACTS: We are only expecting light accumulation. Expect about a dusting to a covering (which equates to about a half an inch). Be aware of slick and slippery roads late tonight, during tomorrow morning's commute and tomorrow evening. A quick covering of snow is possible. Elevated roads, bridges or untreated roads have the best chance to become hazardous.