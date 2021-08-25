There will be two pretty good flyovers by the International Space Station this week! Thursday and Friday morning it will pass right over our area, but clouds may get in the way, so let's look at which sighting opportunity is best.
The flyover Thursday is later in the morning and will last longer, but it also won't climb as high in the sky. The maximum height during this pass is 42º - keep in mind 0º is the horizon and straight up above your head is 90º, so this will only climb about halfway up the sky. On the plus side, the flyover happens after 6 AM and should last for five minutes.
There will be some scattered clouds in the sky, but there should be breaks between the clouds where you could see the ISS pass. At this point is does look like there may be a few more clouds Thursday morning than Friday morning, so Friday may be your better sighting opportunity.
Friday has fewer clouds and a higher maximum elevation, but the flyover is also shorter and earlier. This one happens at 5:25 AM and is only visible for three minutes, but it climbs about 3/4 of the way up the sky. If you see the space station or snap a picture of it, let us know on social media!