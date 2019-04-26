TWO tornadoes, touched down in the northeastern part of our viewing area, in Jennings County on Thursday (April 25, 2019). The National Weather Service in Indianapolis surveyed the damage various locations on Friday and found evidence of Two EF-1 tornadoes. Find more information and pictures of damage below. The information from the is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the events and publication in NWS Storm Data.
An EF1 tornado was confirmed 4 miles South of North Vernon in Jennings County Indiana at 7:19 pm EDT with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph. The max width was 30 yards and it was on the ground for 0.34 miles. There were no injuries or deaths. However, a garage was destroyed at a home on County Road 25E. Debris strewn to the north and northeast across the road. Several concrete anchors ripped out of the garage foundation. A trailer flipped and rolled 15 feet. Two cars were pushed short distances, one with window blown out. An air conditioner moved on the west side of the adjacent house. A glass patio table was tossed and damaged. Multiple trees and limbs were twisted and downed. A second home on County Road 400S sustained substantial loss of roofing, including the removal of all three dormers. The underside of the roof of north facing front porch was blown out with insulation debris caked on north and east sides of the the house. Wicker chair from front porch was tossed to the left.
A second EF1 tornado was confirmed 12 miles Northeast of North Vernon in Jennings County Indiana. It happened at 7:52 pm EDT with maximum wind speeds of 95 mph. The width was 30 yards and it was briefly on the ground with a path length of only 0.05 miles. There were no fatalities or injuries. Several trees were snapped and uprooted along County Road 1000N West of County Road 740E.
The first picture below shows knocked down trees and debris. It was taken by the sheriff’s department comes south of the town of Vernon. The second picture is of property damage and was sent in by WDRB viewer, Matthew Green. Green lives near Nebraska, IN, along U.S. 50 and said this debris was part of his shed.