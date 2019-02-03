UFOs or UCFs: Unusual Cloud Formations Spotted around Louisville
These interesting clouds were spotted around the Louisville area Sunday afternoon.
When I first saw these, I thought they kind of looked like lenticular clouds. That's a type of cloud that forms over and/or downwind of a mountain or mountain range. The official definition from NWS says, "they are associated with waves in the atmosphere that develop when relatively stable, fast moving air is forced up and over a topographic barrier that is oriented more or less perpendicular to the direction from which the upper-level wind is blowing. This deflection creates a gravity wave downwind of the topographic barrier..." Below is an illustration from the National Weather Service.
That definition illustrates the problem here: there's no topographic barrier large enough to create lenticular clouds. They are officially named "Altocumulus standing lenticular" because they don't move. They build and re-form in the same spot because the stationary mountain is creating the environment it needs to form. Typical lenticular clouds are often mistaken as UFOs. The image below is from the National Weather Service, taken by Todd Shoemake.
It's more likely what we saw here were just little wedge altocumulus clouds under slightly higher pressure aloft causing them to spread out a bit. "Alto" describes how high up in the atmosphere they are, "cumulus" is the puffy-type cloud. Think of high pressure as if you put your hands on top of a table and push down. You are creating a higher amount of pressure on the table by pushing down. The air is doing the same thing here on the clouds causing them to spread out a little more than normal as seen in the image below.