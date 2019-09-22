A cold front is going to slide through Kentuckiana tomorrow. This front will bring our best rain chance in a while. However, rainfall totals look less than impressive. Some lucky folks could pick up a quarter of an inch, but most will see less. Other areas will be completely missed by the scattered showers. Any rain will help in the midst of a drought, but this event won't be a drought buster.
This cold front will bring cooler temperatures as well. On this first day of fall, this is very timely! Highs will drop from the low 90s to the low 80s! However, this is still above average for the end of September. Average high temperatures are in the upper 70s. Therefore, even though the front will bring the mercury down by ten degrees, the entire week is still above average.
For purposes of this blog, below are some average high temperatures for the next few weeks. By the end of September/beginning of October, average high temperatures are in the mid 70s. By the end of October, the average high drops to the mid 60s.
Mid-range data suggests we need to get used to the unseasonable warmth. By the end of the work week, a hot ridge of high pressure will build (once again) in the Southeast of the US. This will allow temps to surge (once again) into the low 90s. Below is the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook. This covers September 27-October 1st and shows above average temperatures are extremely likely (80%).
Agreeing with this idea, using Cooperative Institute for Precipitation Systems or CIPS and its extended analog guidance, there is high confidence that the next week (6-8 days out) will be warmer than normal. It is shows an 95% (!!) chance of above normal temps.
And the heat doesn't stop there. CPC is also biased toward above average warmth in the 8-14 day outlook.
CIPS extended analog guidance continues to agree with CPC for days 12-14, there is a 81% chance for above normal temperatures.
If you are hoping for cooler weather, you will likely be disappointed. There is a lot of evidence that shows the unseasonable warmth will not only continue for the next 2 weeks, but possibly through the next month. Of course, we will be keeping a pulse on the exact numbers and conditions daily!