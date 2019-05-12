After this cold Mother's Day, warmer weather seems to be on the way. Thankfully temperatures this low are pretty unusual this time of year. The map below shows high temperatures recorded around the area Sunday.
The coldest high temperature Louisville has experienced on May 12th was 53º in 1952. Today's high temperature of 61º is not the coldest, but it does make the top 5 - tied for the 5th spot with 2013.
Here's the good news: the pattern that brought this quick cool-down looks like it's breaking. The Climate Prediction Center 6-10 Day temperature outlook confirms that by placing our area under a high probability of above average temperatures in the next 6-10 days.
Our temperatures start climbing tomorrow, but the change won't really be noticeable. It's not until late this week when high temperatures climb above average. Average temperature for this time of year is noted in the graphic below by the horizontal yellow line.