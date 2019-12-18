Today has been CHILLY! We woke up to temperatures in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. As I am writing this (in the mid afternoon) and the temperatures have barely moved throughout the day because of all the clouds that have been hanging around. Below are our low temperatures early this morning and temps around 3 pm. It will be cold & frosty again tonight as clouds erode.
However, this cold will not be lasting long! Temperatures are on the rise for the rest of this week and Christmas week.
For perspective, average high temperatures this time of the year are in the low to mid 40s. Today, we were well below that average and we will be well above average in the days to come
By this weekend, the warmth is on! We will blow right past average temperatures. We will already be in the 50s by Saturday and Sunday.
The temperatures will continue to climb through Christmas week, too! Below are the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 outlook and 8-14 day outlook. Both timeframes show exceptional warmth and above average temperatures! As of now, temperatures by next week look to be in the 60s!!! The record on Christmas day is 68 degrees set back in 1893 and we look to be close to that record next Wednesday! This means a White Christmas looks extremely unlikely. Hannah Strong has more information about how rare it is to be this warm during the end of December. Click here for that info!