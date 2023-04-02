An unsettled weather pattern at the start of this week brings round of rain and storms to our region. The week will not be a washout, and each round brings something a little different.
A stationary front will lay out north of our area on Monday to kick off this unsettled pattern. That will allow warmer, slightly more moist air to flow into our communities. Combined with the front itself, that should be enough to generate some scattered showers, especially in the morning on Monday.
That front stays nearby Tuesday, again likely creating some scattered rain chances. Wednesday a stronger cold front will move through our region. This will bring rain and storms to more of our area and will drop the temperature after it leaves us.
The Storm Prediction Center has been highlighting this cold front for several days now. As it moves through our region it may be able to create some stronger storms, but it does not look as impressive today as it did a few days ago in the data. Most of our area has now been cut out of the areas most at risk for seeing organized severe weather from this cold front, but strong storms are still a possibility.
