If you guessed fogbow, ghost rainbow, white rainbow, or cloudbow, you're right! All of those names can apply to this unusual weather phenomenon. It's not unusual because it's rarely seen, but because it needs very specific circumstances to form.
Fogbows are made the same way rainbows are but with fog instead of rain. Instead of larger raindrops in the air, fog or low clouds are made of smaller water droplets. That difference is the reason rainbows have color, but fogbows are usually white. Because they are made the same way, fogbows are roughly the same size as rainbows and always form in the opposite direction of the sun.
