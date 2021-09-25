The temperatures this week look like a bell curve - starting low, climbing, and dropping again, all before the end of the 7-day planner. Those kind of temperature swings happen a lot this time of year, but lets look at what is causing all the change this week.
After the rain moved through Saturday, so did the cooler air. You can probably guess a cold front is what brought all of that, but it wasn't a particularly strong front. It was strong enough to drop our temperatures below average for this time of year; high temperatures topped out in the lower and middle 70s.
The next system to move through will be an area of high pressure. Think about what "high pressure" means; the air is applying a higher amount of pressure to the ground, so the air in the atmosphere is sinking. Sinking air means you won't get rain or storms until this thing moves away. Sunshine over the next few days plus a breeze from the south will help our temperatures climb. The high pressure also changes the wind direction; wind flows clockwise around a high, so as it moves farther away, we will see a more southerly breeze.
As the high pressure center moves farther away, this front drops toward our area. As it passes through, it will send our temperatures back the other direction. This looks like another weak and dry front by the time it gets to us, but it will bring slightly cooler air. It looks like that cooler air will knock our temperatures back below normal for this time of year.