Image Credit: NASA Ames Research Center/Brian Day
The first full moon of 2019 is coming up, and this will be a special one - the Wolf Supermoon Eclipse. The Wolf Moon is the first full moon of January, so named by native Americans because wolves howled more this time of year during their mid-winter food scarcity. This will also be a supermoon (the first one of the new year) because of the moon's potion relative to the Earth. A supermoon happens when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth, so it looks larger than normal.
All of this is happening during the same time frame as a total lunar eclipse, the night of January 20-21. The times above show when each phase of the eclipse will happen in the Louisville area (from TimeandDate.com).
Yes, this will be visible in Louisville, as long as the weather cooperates. This eclipse is still more than two weeks away, so it's too early to speak specifically about cloud cover that might get in the way. Unlike a solar eclipse, the moon won't turn black during the eclipse. In a lunar eclipse, the moon will appear an orange/red color. The Earth is passing between the sun and moon when this happens, but some light from the sun bends around the Earth and reaches the moon causing that color to appear.