The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for all of our viewing area from Sunday until Tuesday for moderate to heavy mixed precipitation. Uncertainties to the exact track remain. That means exact amounts and precip type are still in question. There will be updates to the forecast. Let's discuss how it is looking now with timing, potential totals, and impacts.
TIMING:
Tomorrow will start off quiet and cold with temperatures in the teens and low twenties with a cloudy sky. We could see isolated snow and mixed showers through the morning and early afternoon, but activity will ramp up significantly between sunset and midnight. From Sunday evening into Monday morning will be the first wave. This first wave will start with snow in our northwestern communities and a wintry mix farther to the south. The snow line looks to eventually move farther south and affect more areas during this event.
A second wave and the main event will pick up during the second half of Monday through Tuesday morning. Most of our area will be dealing with snow during this time. It could be moderate to heavy with snow rates of 1-2'' per hour. Areas along and south of the Parkways will still be experiencing a wintry mix until late Monday.
Snow will begin to fade away by Tuesday morning with a few lingering and lighter snow showers.
IMPACTS:
Travel could be difficult to impossible at times. Power outages are possible due to snow and previous ice accumulations on trees and power lines. Expect snow covered and icy roads. Delays will be likely.
TOTALS:
This map below has been updated since the morning news after I have been able to look at the latest data updates. Expect significant snow accumulation for much of area. Thus far, computer models are pretty consistent with bringing a swath of at least 4-6'' across a large portion of our area (some models have the numbers going beyond a foot of snow). There will also be sleet across the area and that will cut into the totals in some locations. Expect around 0.10-.20'' of ice in our in southeastern communities (south of the Parkways). As I mentioned above, uncertainty remains, totals will likely change, but at this time, we need to prepare for a major winter storm.
Keep it with WDRB News for the latest updates. Hannah Strong will have more information this evening. There will be a conference call with the National Weather Service at 2:30 pm this afternoon as well.